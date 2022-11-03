Video | Karnataka Rajyotsava 2022

The 67th Karnataka Rajyotsava was celebrated across the State on November 1. This year also marked the 50th anniversary of the State’s name changing from ‘Mysore’ to ‘Karnataka’.

The 67th Karnataka Rajyotsava was celebrated across the State on November 1. This year also marked the 50th anniversary of the State’s name changing from ‘Mysore’ to ‘Karnataka’.

The 67th Karnataka Rajyotsava was celebrated across the State on November 1. This year also marked the 50th anniversary of the State’s name changing from ‘Mysore’ to ‘Karnataka’ when Devaraj Urs was Chief Minister in 1972. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hoisted the flag at 9 a.m. in Bengaluru to mark the day, and similar events were held across the State to mark the special day. Several people, who have contributed to various fields, were conferred Rajyotsava award.



Our code of editorial values