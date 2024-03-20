Victim’s statement recorded before magistrate in case against BSY

March 20, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Bengaluru

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the alleged sexual abuse case against former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa recorded the statement of the 17-year-old victim before a magistrate under Section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on Tuesday.

Given the complainant in the case is the victim’s mother, this is the first time the victim has recorded her statement.

In her complaint, the victim’s mother alleged that Mr. Yediyurappa had molested her daughter when the duo had reportedly gone to the former Chief Minister’s house to seek help in a cheating case on February 2, 2024. Mr. Yediyurappa has denied the allegations and said he would face the case legally.

CID had earlier subjected the victim to medical examination and age determination test. Meanwhile, CID officials have also conducted mahazar of the alleged crime scene at Mr. Yediyurappa’s Dollars Colony residence.