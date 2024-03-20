GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Victim’s statement recorded before magistrate in case against BSY

March 20, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the alleged sexual abuse case against former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa recorded the statement of the 17-year-old victim before a magistrate under Section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on Tuesday.

Given the complainant in the case is the victim’s mother, this is the first time the victim has recorded her statement.

In her complaint, the victim’s mother alleged that Mr. Yediyurappa had molested her daughter when the duo had reportedly gone to the former Chief Minister’s house to seek help in a cheating case on February 2, 2024. Mr. Yediyurappa has denied the allegations and said he would face the case legally.

CID had earlier subjected the victim to medical examination and age determination test. Meanwhile, CID officials have also conducted mahazar of the alleged crime scene at Mr. Yediyurappa’s Dollars Colony residence.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.