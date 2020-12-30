Karnataka

Vice-President meets Yediyurappa

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at the Kumara Kripa Guest House and held discussions on issues related to Karnataka.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan were present.

Mr. Naidu arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday on a three-day official State visit. He inaugurated an optics fabrications facility at the Centre for Research and Education in Science and Technology (CREST) campus in Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural District on Tuesday.

He will leave for Chennai tomorrow (December 31), according to official release.

