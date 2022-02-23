VHP, Bajrang Dal take out protest march in several places

₹1 crore compensation sought for bereaved family in Shivamogga

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal members took out protest march in Belagavi and other districts on Wednesday, condemning the murder of Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga.

They marched to the Deputy Commissioner’s office from Rani Channamma Circle in Belagavi. They shouted slogans against anti-national forces that they said are responsible for the murder. They demanded that the State Government ensure that the accused are convicted soon.

In Athani, RSS leader Aravindrao Deshpande demanded that the State Government release a compensation of ₹1 crore to the family of the deceased. The protestors took out a march from Dr. Ambedkar Circle to Shivayogi Circle. Members of the Bar Association in Athani said that they will donate ₹25,000 to the bereaved family.

Similar protests were staged in Gokak, Hukkeri and other towns in the district.

VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders staged protests in Vijayapura and Bagalkot too.