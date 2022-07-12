Vested interests trying to derail PSI recruitment scam probe, says Yatnal in Vijayapura

The Chief Minister should ensure fair probe, he says

Some vested interests are trying to derail the investigation into the Police Sub Inspector recruitment scam, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Vijayapura on Monday.

“Siddharamaiah, leader of the opposition, said that some politicians are behind the scam. That is right. Some big people are behind it. They are trying to to derail the investigation. Only a fair investigation can reveal that. I appeal to the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to ensure that the investigation is fair and transparent and that the investigation officers are not under any pressure,’’ he told journalists.

However, he chided Mr. Siddaramaiah for his allegation that the son of a former CM was involved in the irregularities. “The Congress leader should speak in clear terms. Is he naming Deve Gowda’s son or his own son? He should let the people know,’’ he said.