Veerashaiva-Lingayat community members stage protest in Hassan

Members of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community staged a protest here on Monday demanding that all the sub-sects of the community be included in the Central list of Other Backward Castes. Under the banner of Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva – Lingayata Mahasabha, the members took out a march from the N.R.Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The protesters said the community had been fighting for social justice. Though all the sub-sects of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community had been included in the State list of the castes, the Centre’s list did not include the same. Many talented candidates of the community had missed job and education opportunities all these years.

Leaders of the association Nataraj Sagaranahalli, B.R.Gurudev, Arkalgudu Dodda Mutt seer Mallikarjun Swamy, Javenahalli Mutt seer Sangameshwara Swamy, Alur Karjuvalli Mutt seer Sadashiva Swamy and others were present.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner R. Girish.