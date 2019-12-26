Karnataka

Veerashaiva community leader B.V. Katti dead

B.V. Katti, former president of the district unit of All-India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, died in the early hours of Wednesday in Belagavi. He was 86.

He was an IAS officer who retired as Divisional Commissioner in Belagavi. A native of Kadrolli village near Belagavi, he joined the revenue services as Assistant Commissioner.

After retirement, he was elected president of the Belagavi unit of the Veerashaiva Mahasabha and organised several programmes to create awareness in the community. He held the post for around 20 years and was part of the group that built the Lingayat Bhavan in Belagavi. He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. His last rites were performed at the Hindwadi graveyard.

Dec 26, 2019

