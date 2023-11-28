HamberMenu
Vande Bharat special train to run on Wednesdays till December 27

November 28, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

South Western Railways has decided to run Vande Bharat Express special between Chennai-Mysuru-Chennai on every Wednesday till December 27 to clear extra rush of passengers.

The Vande Bharat Express, plying between Chennai-Mysuru-Chennai, had a weekly holiday on Wednesdays so far. To clear the extra rush, the South Western Railways will operate five trips every Wednesday starting from today and ending on December 27.

Train No. 06037 Chennai to Mysuru will depart from Chennai at 05:50 hours and arrive in Mysuru at 12:20 hours. Enroute the train will have commercial stoppages at Katpadi (arrival 07:13 hours and departure 07:15 hours) and KSR Bengaluru (arrival 10:10 hours and departure 10:15 hours).

Train No.06038 Mysuru to Chennai will depart from Mysuru at 13:05 hours and arrive in Chennai at 19:20 hours. Enroute, the train will have commercial stoppages at KSR Bengaluru (arrival at 14:50 hours and departure at 14:55 hours) and Katpadi (arrival at 17:33 hours and departure at 17:35 hours)

The train will have a composition of eight coaches. SWR has urged the travelling public utilise this special service for a comfortable journey.

