Vande Bharat sleeper trains to start operation in six months 

March 09, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Vande Bharat sleeper trains will hit the tracks in the next six months, said Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He was speaking after inspecting the manufacturing of the Vande Bharat sleeper coaches on BEML Ltd campus in Bengaluru. He also took a test ride on the metro coach, indigenously built by BEML.

He said 10 Vande Bharat sleeper Trains will start operations in the next six months and announced that Indian Railways had placed orders for 100 Amrit Bharat trains. While the middle class people were comfortable with Vande Bharat trains, the lower income groups were comfortable with Amrit Bharat trains, and there has been a growing demand for both, he said.

After inspecting the completely “Made in India” Vande Bharat sleeper coaches at BEML, he said these coaches were more tech savvy than the existing Vande Bharat coaches. In these trains, the noise will be almost zero, helping passengers to have a sound sleep, he said, adding the entire design of the coach was new and more user friendly.

The sleeper coach will have 67 berths and the climbing ladder has been designed for user comfort among other new features.