Van driver killed in road accident

A man died and eight were injured in three road accidents on Hubballi-Dharwad Bypass Road on Sunday.

Sharanappa Angadi, driver of a van, died on the spot when the vehicle hit a lorry near Tarihal village. Five injured persons have been shifted to the District Hospital.

In the other incident, a motorcycle rider and his pillion were injured when the vehicle skidded near Gabbur village. Both are receiving medical treatment in hospital.

In yet another case, a youth was injured when his motorcycle hit a lorry near Itagatti village. He is being treated in KIMS Hospital.