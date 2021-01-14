Vaccine from Pune reaches Belagavi

The first consignment containing 1.5 lakh doses of COVISHIELD vaccine arrived in Belagavi from SII in Pune on Wednesday.

Police officers who were waiting at the Maharashtra-Karnataka border provided escort and pilot vehicles to the vaccine-loaded vehicle.

However, confusion among officers led to delay in docking the cargo into the walk-in cooler in the Health Department.

When the private taxi with 13 temperature-controlled boxes drove into the Vaccine Depot in Tilakwadi at around 5 a.m. in the morning, it had to wait for some time as there was no one from the Health Department to receive it.

A security guard at the depot made a phone call to District Reproductive Child Health Officer Ishwar Gadad who is in charge of immunisation to send someone to the spot.

Dr. Gadad came after some time, along with two other staff members. He said that there was some confusion about the arrival time as they had been told that the van would come at 6 a.m.

Later, Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremah visited the depot and spoke to Health Department officials.