Vaccination to go into overdrive in border villages

Target is to achieve 100% jabs for residents living there, says Minister Somashekar after visiting Bavali checkpost

With the COVID-19 surge in Kerala triggering threat of a third wave and causing serious concern for the border districts in the State, vaccination in villages adjoining the neighbouring State will be stepped up as a precaution.

The target before the Health Department is to jab all those in the border villages of Mysuru district who haven’t taken the vaccine yet, and make them “100 per cent” vaccinated villages soon.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Bavali checkpost in H.D. Kote taluk on the Kerala border, Minister S.T. Somashekar said there was no dearth of vaccines for achieving this target.

The Minister said the situation has not reached a stage where there is need for imposing lockdown yet again in Mysuru or other border districts. “People and traders were severely affected due to the lockdown. We have no plans of imposing lockdown now with the positivity rate still under control. Since the cases are on the rise in Kerala, and Mysuru being close, we need to take precautions so that it doesn’t spread here.”

Mr .Somashekar said he visited Bavali checkpost in H.D. Kote taluk and gave strict instructions, with the government asking for stepping up vigil at the border. “I have told the officials what needs to be done and to strictly follow the instructions. RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours has to be checked from every traveller before being allowed into the State.”

The Minister said when he had visited the checkpost in the previous wave, he had told the officers to build a shelter for doctors and nursing staff posted there. It has been done now. This will help in monitoring.