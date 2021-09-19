Karnataka

Vaccination drive: Belagavi second in country

By administering over 2.57 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine in a single day on Friday, Belagavi district stood second in the entire nation, according to Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath.

In a press release, Mr. Hiremath said that the district executed its plan well leading to the administration of 2,57,604 doses of vaccine on Friday, while the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike topped the nation by administering 4,09,777 doses.

He said that although the district could not achieve its target of three lakh doses, it had performed well in terms of number of doses and coming second was a “proud achievement”.

The DC thanked all the officials, local bodies, elected representatives, volunteers and the public for their work and cooperation.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2021 1:13:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/vaccination-drive-belagavi-second-in-country/article36545121.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY