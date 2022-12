December 06, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has issued an order renaming the designation of the Village Accountants (VA) as the Village Administrative Officers in the Revenue Department. However, the payscale, responsibilities, and recruitment process will remain the same as the earlier, it said. The order said changes would be made in the cadre and recruitment rules to effect the change in the designation of the Village Accountants as the Village Administrative Officer.