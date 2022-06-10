Use khadi coat, NMC advises doctors

Jayanth R. June 10, 2022 21:33 IST

In a move aimed to promote khadi, doctors of all medical colleges, hospitals and medical institutions across the State have been advised to opt for white coats which are made of the handspun material by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The advisory from the NMC also asks hospitals and medical colleges to use khadi for other essentials, including bedsheets, pillow covers, aprons, curtains, and patients’ gowns. Most hospitals use cotton, but it is often machine-spun.

Dr. K. Ravi, director of Victoria hospital, Bengaluru, told The Hindu, “We are already using various khadi products in our hospital. These products are really healthy. After the NMC advisory, we will more effectively implement this in all sections.”

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), a statutory establishment under Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, has specially designed products for medical institutions and professionals, including soaps, handwash, phenyl and so on, besides clothes like coats, apron etc. These products are not only beneficial for health, but also eco-friendly, stated the advisory from NMC.

The MNC advisory further explained that KVIC has been providing financial assistance to institutions and individuals for development and operation of khadi and village industries and generating employments for millions of people in rural area.