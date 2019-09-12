U.S. firm to tie up with Hubballi company

U.S. based Vericle, a leader in medical practice management systems, has set up its office in Hubballi and is all set to tie-up with a Hubballi infotech company for a joint venture which, in turn, will create employment opportunities for the locals.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, CEO of NS Infotech Santosh Huralikoppi and CEO of Vericle Yuval Lirov said that initial rounds of talks had already been held and they were looking at starting a joint venture based out of Hubballi shortly.

Dr. Lirov, who has sixteen patents in artificial intelligence, computer security, and medical practice management systems, told presspersons that they had zeroed in on NS Infotech for the possibility of a joint venture and had set up Vericle’s first ever office in India at Hubballi as a precursor to that.

Vericle has its headquarters in Clearwater, Florida, the U.S.

To a query, he said that there will be a multi-level tie-up with NS Infotech and the company was interested in offering services to U.S. clients for medical billing and related services utilising the technology that Vericle had developed.

Mr. Santosh said that his company, which had been offering healthcare services, engineering services, business process outsourcing (BPO) and 3D solutions, was already a service provider for Vericle.

Clarifying that the clients of the company would be basically U.S. based, Mr. Yurav said that their technology had helped medical practitioners in the U.S. and patients in getting speedy health insurance reimbursements and better medical services.

To a query, Mr. Santosh said that once the talks were finalised, the joint venture was likely to generate employment for around 200 to 300 people in Hubballi.