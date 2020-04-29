Urs cancelled

In view of the nationwide lockdown owing to spreading of COVID-19 virus, the annual Urs of Hazrat Hashimpeer Dargah of Vijayapura has been cancelled.
The Urs is held between April 30 and May 1 and thousands of devotees from various parts of the country and abroad attend it. In a release, Chief of the Dargah, Sayed Murtuza Hashmi, has said that to ensure safety of the people, the Dargah committee has decided to cancel the event for this year.
He has appealed the devotees to stay home and pray for the wellbeing of humanity during this global pandemic, the release added.
