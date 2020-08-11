‘Urge Prime Minister to visit flood-hit areas’

Siddaramaiah says Modi has finally woken up to review flood situation

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah has said that Karnataka Ministers should urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally visit flood-hit areas in the State.

Taking to Twitter to express his views just before the videoconference of the Prime Minister on Monday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said Mr. Modi should also send a team to conduct a survey to assess the damage due to floods.

“I welcome the decision of @PMOIndia @narendramodi to discuss about flood issues with ministers of Karnataka govt,” he said. “He had not even tweeted about Karnataka floods when it happened last year. He has finally woken up now and I appreciate it,” Mr. Siddaramaiah added in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Mr. Siddaramaiah has alleged that the ₹1-lakh agriculture package announced by the PM on Sunday was an old one which had already been announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May 2020.

“We were seeing UPA schemes being re-branded. But now their own schemes are being re-announced,” he said.