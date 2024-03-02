Upgraded Ashokapuram station to be inaugurated on Monday

March 02, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The upgraded railway station at Ashokapuram in Mysuru will be inaugurated on Monday in a move that will help augment train services.

Built at a cost of ₹32.5 crore, it will also help decongest the main Mysuru station and enable the authorities to conceive the introduction of additional services on key routes like Mysuru-Bengaluru and Mysuru-Hassan besides redistribution of passenger traffic flow.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha will inaugurate the facilities at 11.30 a.m. that includes additional platforms, new second entry, and expanded parking facilities that can accommodate the projected increase in passenger volume.

Improved connectivity with local transportation networks and facilities for seamless interchanges would further ease congestion, according to railway authorities.

J. Lohiteshwara, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Mysuru Railway Division, said that in addition to the above, implementation of advanced ticketing and passenger information systems at Ashokapuram would streamline operations and reduce burden on Mysuru Junction.

“Overall, these upgrades would enhance service standards, operational efficiency, and passenger experience effectively managing future traffic without compromising quality,” he added.

While the cost of the project is ₹32.5 crore, ₹22 crore has been allocated to enhanced traffic facilities, and the remaining ₹10.5 crore dedicated to enriching passenger amenities.

Additionally, ongoing sanctioned works worth ₹7.24 crore including the provision of full-length platform shelters for PF No.4 & 5, and the establishment of a new platform, No.6, complete with a full-length platform shelter will go a long way in improving customer satisfaction, said Mr. Lohitheshwara.

Originally housing three running lines with three platforms and two stabling lines, Ashokapuram Station has evolved into a critical secondary terminal for Mysore, situated just 5.2 km away from the Mysuru City Railway Station. The extensive redevelopment has expanded its infrastructure which now comprises of five running lines, five platforms, and two stabling lines.