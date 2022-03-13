UoM to confer honorary doctorate on Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously

The late actor’s wife will receive it at the university’s 102nd convocation on March 22

After a gap of 33 years, the century-old University of Mysore is conferring honorary doctorate posthumously at its 102nd annual convocation here on March 22.

Kannada actor the late Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away last year, has been chosen for the honorary doctorate posthumously in recognition of his contribution to Kannada cinema and philanthropy.

The actor is the second person in recent decades after Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swami of Suttur Mutt to get the honorary doctorate posthumously. The university had conferred the doctorate on the seer in 1989 during the tenure of P. Selvie Das, who was the first and only woman Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore.

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar has agreed to receive the honorary doctorate, said Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar. “We are conferring three honorary doctorates this year, including one posthumously,” he added.

Defence scientist Vasudev Kalkunte Aatre and folk musician M. Mahadevaswamy are the other two personalities being conferred with the honorary doctorates.

The Vice-Chancellor told reporters here on Sunday that he visited the late actor’s house in Bengaluru and invited the family to the convocation. “His wife has agreed to receive the doctorate,” Prof. Kumar said.

About 46 years ago (February 8, 1976), the university had conferred honorary doctorate on Kannada actor Dr. Rajkumar.

“Puneeth Rajkumar got the national award at the age of seven. His contribution to cinema was remarkable. He was actively involved in charity work. He was a big strength for Mysuru’s Shakti Dhama that was set up by his family for the rehabilitation and development of women. All these factors encouraged us to consider his name for the honour,” the V-C said.

Incidentally, Dr. Rajkumar was 46 years old when he received the honorary doctorate. Now, after a gap of 46 years, his late actor-son, who died at the age of 46, is receiving the honour posthumously. “I consider it as an occasion,” Prof. Kumar said.