University of Mysore invites volunteers for study on glucose levels during Ramzan fasting

Special Correspondent March 09, 2022 01:09 IST

The University of Mysore’s Department of Studies in Food Science and Nutrition has invited volunteers for its proposed study on variation blood glucose levels during fasting during Ramzan.

The aim of the study titled ‘Impact of personalised nutrition on blood glucose control’ is to help diabetics avoid complications such as hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) during fasting and guide them about choice of food during Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (breaking of fast in the evening), said Asna Urooj, professor, Department of Studies in Food Science and Nutrition, Manasagangothri.

The study seeks to evaluate the impact of personalised nutrition on lipid profile, body composition, and other parameters among type 2 diabetic subjects fasting during Ramzan.

Volunteers seeking to participate in the study should be between 21 and 60 years, diagnosed with type 2 diabetes for at least 12 months. Interested persons can contact 9035275021, 9591126693, 8951478491 or 7349589902 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for registration.

The volunteers will be screened by the Chief Medical Officer, University of Mysore’s Health Centre, Basavaraj M.S. “There is no fee for registration or for tests that are conduced under the study. Also, the University of Mysore’s Human Ethics Committee has approved the study,” said Dr. Urooj.

The study will adhere to the practical guidelines issued by International Diabetes Federation – Diabetes and Ramadhan 2021.

The proposed study is the second one to be conducted by the department on persons fasting during Ramzan. The earlier study conducted in 2019 focused on body weight, metabolism, and composition of non-diabetic healthy subjects.

The first study, which has now been published in the International Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism in 2020, had found that fasting during Ramzan shown a loss in body weight and fat while some elderly volunteers had even lost muscle mass.

A total of 54 volunteers, 28 men and 26 women, aged between 21 and 65, had participated in the earlier study.

The volunteers had observed a fast for 29 days, which entailed staying off food and water for about 13-and-a-half hours, starting pre-dawn to sunset, every day. While the average weight loss among the participants was 2.5 kgs, the study had also monitored the changes in various parameter like lipid profile, blood glucose, anti-oxidants, liver, and renal function..