Union Minister Pralhad Joshi seeks relaxation of weekend curfew rules in Karnataka

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi feels there is no need for weekend curfew as it is adversely impacting the economy. “It is true that we need tough rules to handle COVID-19, but we need to focus on the economy too. The present restrictions could be relaxed to improve the economy. This is my personal opinion. I have shared them with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai,” he said during the launch of vaccination for teenagers in Hubballi on January 18.

“Economic activities should continue, even as as vaccination is being taken up on a large scale and medical infrastructure is being upgraded. It is clear that there is no need for any lockdown. AT the same time, weekend curfew rules should be relaxed,’’ he told journalists.

Meetings to discuss future steps to control the Covid-19 pandemic will be held in Bengaluru on January 20 and 21. “Let the government decide on the issue after taking into consideration all factors,” he said.

“While the government should relax weekend curfew rules to facilitate economic activities, people should adhere to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour,’’ he said.

A file photo of Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi

“In 2020, a complete lockdown was necessary as the medical infrastructure was inadequate, and vaccines were yet to arrive. Now, there is no need for a total lockdown. We have improved medical facilities and our vaccination figures are 10 times those of some other countries. The Centre has asked States to have micro-containment zones where the number of cases is high. States should focus on tracing and tracking,’’ the Minister said.