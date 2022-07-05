Union Minister on a three-day visit to Hassan

Krishan Pal Gurjar interacted with beneficiaries of various Union Government schemes in Hassan on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar at an interaction with beneficiaries of various Central Government schemes in Hassan on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar reached Hassan on a three-day visit to the district. He is scheduled to interact with officers, beneficiaries of various Central Government schemes and meet office-bearers.

Mr. Gurjar began his day with a visit to Siddeshwara Temple in the city. He held a meeting with the BJP’s core committee and interacted with beneficiaries of various schemes and held a review meeting with officers.

The Minister told the officers that the benefits of the government schemes should reach the deserving. Pointing out the delay in distributing Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka cards, he said the beneficiaries should get the cards. He reviewed the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yogna, Ujwala Scheme, Jalajivan Mission, Swachh Bharat and Social Security schemes.

Minister for Excise K.Gopalaiah, MLA Preetham Gowda, Deputy Commissioner R.Girish, Zilla Panchayat CEO Kantharaj and others were present.

While interacting with beneficiaries of schemes, the Minister said a majority of the schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were intended to benefit the poor. The schemes had benefitted lakhs of people.

Further, he said the government had given importance for laying quality roads, providing LPG, building toilets among others. Under the leadership of Modi, the government provided vaccination for COVID-19 for people of the country.

People’s representatives and senior officers were present.