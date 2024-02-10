Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya gives in-principle approval for CGHS wellness centre in Shivamogga

February 10, 2024 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - Shivamogga

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, has given in-principle approval for opening the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Wellness Centre in Shivamogga, Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B. Y. Raghavendra informed the media on February 10.

The Union Minister conveyed this information in a letter addressed to the Lok Sabha member on February 5.

Mr. Raghavendra had met the Union Minister on October 20, 2022, with a request to open the CGHS-Wellness Centre in Shivamogga. The Union Minister had sent a team of officers to Shivamogga to study the infrastructure facilities available to set up the centre on January 10. The team recommended the old BSNL building at Sharavathi Nagar to set up the wellness centre.

“Following the recommendation, the Union Minister granted in-principle approval for the centre in Shivamogga, along with 19 other cities in the country,” the MP said.

The centre would help 7,518 employees in Shivamogga, 4,888 in Davangere, 2,079 employees in Chitradurga working for various departments and institutes, and retired employees of the Union Government. As of now, the employees were depending on the centres at Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi. “The centre would help them get medical services and medicine from the select private hospitals for free,” he said.

Mr. Raghavendra thanked the Prime Minister, Union Minister Mandaviya for sanctioning the centre to Shivamogga.