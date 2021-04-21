Union calls off bus strike

After 15 days, employees of the Road Transport Corporations called off the State-wide bus strike on Wednesday evening. At a press conference, honorary president of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Employees League Kodihalli Chandrashekar said the strike has been called off after the Karnataka High Court order.

This will come as a huge relief to bus passengers who had to rely on other modes of transport since the strike began on April 7.

On Tuesday, while hearing a batch of PIL litigations, the High Court had observed that it was perhaps the “worst time” for employees to strike even if the demands are assumed to be legitimate. After the High Court’s observation, a majority of the employees reported for duty on Wednesday morning.