Unfit for commute, risk to life: Jalahalli residents protest against deteriorating roads in Bengaluru

Protestors cite potholes as a major contributor to road accidents, endangering the lives of senior citizens and children

Apart from accidents, problems while commuting to work and prolonged waiting hours were other issues that were raised by residents of Jalahalli at a protest held at Prestige Kensington Gardens in Bengaluru on October 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Protestors cite potholes as a major contributor to road accidents, endangering the lives of senior citizens and children

Armed with placards whilst chanting slogans, the residents of Jalahalli held a protest on Sunday at the Prestige Kensington Gardens to voice their dismay at the deterioration of roads in the city.

“We are trying to bring an impact and make the issues of citizens visible to the authorities. This may be a small initiative, but it may create a ripple effect in other areas of the cities as well,” said Padma Dhayanand, an IT professional.

The protestors cited potholes as a major contributor to road accidents. They also said senior citizens and children are more prone to accidents, and the current situation makes them more vulnerable. Apart from accidents, problems while commuting to work and prolonged waiting hours were other issues that were reported.

Patchwork roads

Pothole filling machine seen at Ambedkar Veedhi as BBMP steps up its efforts to fill potholes in Bengaluru on October 15, 2022. file photo | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

“The condition of the roads in Bengaluru has been the worst ever. majority of them are lined with potholes. Senior citizens walking using a stick have been at greater risk. Many people have lost their lives in other areas of the city. Every day, people face problems while driving. One of our residents has been bedridden after meeting with an accident while avoiding a pothole. The authorities just try to do a little bit of patchwork over the pothole, but that doesn’t even last a few weeks,” said a resident, who requested anonymity.

“We’ve written to the authorities multiple times, but all they say is that they will do it after the monsoon. This has been their response every year, but the condition of the roads remains the same. If this continues, then they should declare Bengaluru as a work-from-home city because its roads are not fit for commuting. People are stuck in traffic for more than two hours and the potholes only worsen the ordeal,” said another protestor.