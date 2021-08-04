Karnataka

Undergraduate admissions put off in Karnataka

Admissions to undergraduate courses in the State will be delayed as the Department of Collegiate Education (DCE) has put off online admissions indefinitely.

As per an earlier order issued by the department, all government, aided, and private unaided colleges were asked to start the admission process from August 4 using the Unified University and College Management System. But on Tuesday, the department issued an order stating that the admission process was put off.

According to officials, the decision was taken because there were technical glitches in the software.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2021 12:10:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/undergraduate-admissions-put-off-in-karnataka/article35710845.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY