Umesh Katti buried with State honours

Three-day mourning has been declared in Karnataka

The final rites of Umesh Katti, who was a Minister in Basavaraj Bommai-led Cabinet, were conducted with State honours in his native village of Bellad Bagewadi near Hukkeri in Belagavi district on Wednesday. He passed away following a massive heart attack on Tuesday night.

A three-day State mourning has been declared in Karnataka. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there would be no official functions on the three days but work related to the management of floods and other emergency work will go on. Janotsava programme of the BJP, which was to be held in Doddaballapur on September 8, has been postponed and will now be held on September 11.

Body taken to village

Katti’s mortal remains were flown on a special flight from Bengaluru to Belagavi by late afternoon and then taken in a decorated truck to Bellad Bagewadi. Village residents offered their respects all along the route. Besides Mr. Bommai and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, a host of leaders cutting across party barriers paid their last respects. Lingayat seers like Sri Shivakumar Shivacharya and others participated in the religious rituals. Umesh Katti was buried at a site near the tombs of his parents Vishwanath Katti and Rajeshwari Katti.

Mr. Bommai said Umesh Katti, an eight-time MLA, was his close brother with whose family he had a close association for around four decades. Mr. Bommai said Katti was like an ‘Ajatashatru’ and would mingle with everyone.

Siddaramaiah said, “We remained friends despite our ideological differences. I supported his argument that northern Karnataka had suffered from neglect from successive governments, while I opposed his demand for a separate northern Karnataka state.

H.D. Revanna, JD(S) MLA, said “Umesh Katti was among the few leaders who fought for farmers, whether he was in power or not. The Karnataka legislature has lost a farmers’ voice.”