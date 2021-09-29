Karnataka

UKP phase III: Land acquisition to recommence

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday instructed the authorities to recommence the process of land acquisition for the third phase of Upper Krishna Project (UKP), which had been stopped.

He issued the instructions at a meeting of officials in Bengaluru. Later, he told the media that he had also asked for shifting the office of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd., which looks into Krisnna basin projects, to Almatti.

In a bid to expedite the land acquisition process, he directed the authorities to deploy more staff, including surveyors. He said that he has also ordered the release of ₹2,500 crore towards rehabilitation and resettlement with respect to the project.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2021 1:47:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/ukp-phase-iii-land-acquisition-to-recommence/article36725970.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY