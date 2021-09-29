UKP phase III: Land acquisition to recommence

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday instructed the authorities to recommence the process of land acquisition for the third phase of Upper Krishna Project (UKP), which had been stopped.

He issued the instructions at a meeting of officials in Bengaluru. Later, he told the media that he had also asked for shifting the office of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd., which looks into Krisnna basin projects, to Almatti.

In a bid to expedite the land acquisition process, he directed the authorities to deploy more staff, including surveyors. He said that he has also ordered the release of ₹2,500 crore towards rehabilitation and resettlement with respect to the project.