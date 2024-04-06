Ugadi Music Festival at palace from April 9

April 06, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The connoisseurs of music can rejoice as Ugadi Sangeethotsava is being organised at the iconic palace on the occasion of Ugadi festival from April 9 to 11.

It is a treat to listen to the music in the backdrop of the illuminated palace which happens to be the most valuable platform artists could get. The concerts will be held daily from 5 p.m. to 9.45 p.m.

The music festival will begin with a Saxophone concert by Gururaj and team at 5 p.m. on April 9. This will be followed by Panchanga Shravana by Sridhara Murthy from 6 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. and Nada Geethe and erstwhile Mysore kingdom’s Nadageethe by Rajesh H. and team from 6.30 p.m. to 6.40 p.m.; classical dance performance by Badari Divya Bhushan and team from 6.45 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. and singer Ananya Bhat and team to present Ugadi Utsava at 7.45 p.m. onwards, said a note from the deputy commissioner, who is the executive officer of the Palace Board.

On April 30, Nagesh Kandegala and team will present Bhava Geetotsava at 5.30 p.m. and Carnatic classical music by Sumukh Surya and team at 6.45 p.m. onwards. Laya Anubhava by Amith Raj and team will be held at 7.45 p.m. onwards.

On the concluding day on April 11, Ramakrishna D. and team will present devotional songs from 5.30 p.m. onwards. This will be followed by flute jugalbandi by Sangeeth Vidwan C.A. Sridhar and Sangeeth Vidwan C.S. Keshava from 6.30 p.m. and Swara Vaibhava by Sai Vignesh and Lakshmi Nagaraj and Anand M.L. and team from 7.45 p.m.