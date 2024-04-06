GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Ugadi Music Festival at palace from April 9

April 06, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The connoisseurs of music can rejoice as Ugadi Sangeethotsava is being organised at the iconic palace on the occasion of Ugadi festival from April 9 to 11.

It is a treat to listen to the music in the backdrop of the illuminated palace which happens to be the most valuable platform artists could get. The concerts will be held daily from 5 p.m. to 9.45 p.m.

The music festival will begin with a Saxophone concert by Gururaj and team at 5 p.m. on April 9. This will be followed by Panchanga Shravana by Sridhara Murthy from 6 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. and Nada Geethe and erstwhile Mysore kingdom’s Nadageethe by Rajesh H. and team from 6.30 p.m. to 6.40 p.m.; classical dance performance by Badari Divya Bhushan and team from 6.45 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. and singer Ananya Bhat and team to present Ugadi Utsava at 7.45 p.m. onwards, said a note from the deputy commissioner, who is the executive officer of the Palace Board.

On April 30, Nagesh Kandegala and team will present Bhava Geetotsava at 5.30 p.m. and Carnatic classical music by Sumukh Surya and team at 6.45 p.m. onwards. Laya Anubhava by Amith Raj and team will be held at 7.45 p.m. onwards.

On the concluding day on April 11, Ramakrishna D. and team will present devotional songs from 5.30 p.m. onwards. This will be followed by flute jugalbandi by Sangeeth Vidwan C.A. Sridhar and Sangeeth Vidwan C.S. Keshava from 6.30 p.m. and Swara Vaibhava by Sai Vignesh and Lakshmi Nagaraj and Anand M.L. and team from 7.45 p.m.

Related Topics

music / festivals

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.