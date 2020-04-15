Udupi’s second patient gets discharged

The second COVID-19 patient of Udupi district was discharged from the Dr. T.M.A. Pai Hospital, the designated hospital, on Tuesday. He has been advised strict home quarantine for 14 days.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer (DHO) Sudhir Chandra Sooda said that the patient was discharged at around 5 p.m. This patient, a 35-year-old man, had come from Dubai to Udupi on March 17, 2020. He was admitted with symptoms of COVID-19 to the District Government Hospital on March 27. He tested positive for COVID-19 and was under treatment.

After treatment, he tested negative for COVID-19 on April 13 and 14 and had hence been discharged. The staff of the Health Department would be visiting him regularly during his home quarantine, Mr. Sooda said.

Meanwhile, of the three persons who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the district, two men have been discharged. The third patient, a 29-year-old man, is still under treatment at the Dr. T.M.A. Pai Hospital. The first COVID-19 patient of Udupi district, a 34-year-old man, was discharged from the designated hospital on April 11 and is under home quarantine.

Nine in Dakshina Kannada

In Dakshina Kannada, another COVID-19 positive person, a 49-year-old resident of Puttur, was discharged from the Government Wenlock Hospital on Tuesday. With this, nine of the 12 COVID-19 positive persons have been discharged.

The 49-year-old man reached Puttur on March 21 after taking a flight from Dubai to Bengaluru. He tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1 and was moved to hospital for treatment. His throat swabs tested negative on April 12 and 13, according to a health bulletin from Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh.

The health officials on Tuesday sent for tests the 156 throat swabs collected from primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 positive persons in the containment areas.

The results of 168 persons were awaited. While 1,485 persons were under home quarantine, 4,588 persons have completed the home quarantine period. As many as 21 persons are under observation.

For the 10th day in a row on Tuesday, the district has not reported any positive case.