Two youths killed in road accident near Nanjangud

Two youths were killed while another suffered grievous injuries when their two-wheeler collided with a bus on the national highway passing through Nanjangud near here.

The police said the trio were proceeding to Hunasanalu village from Nanjangud town on Thursday when they collided head-on with a bus from Kerala.

While Doreswamy and Sachin died on the spot, Raghu suffered injuries and was hospitalised.

Police denied reports that appeared in a section of the media that the youths, who were in their early twenties, met with the accident when trying to avoid police check on the highway.

“There was no checking on the highway. The accident took place about 5 km from Nanjangud, a small distance from Kalale,” said a police official.

A police vehicle, which was at a short distance on the highway, rushed to the spot and transported the injured to the hospital, a police official from Nanjangud clarified.