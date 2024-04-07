Two women workers bludgeoned to death in Kalaburagi

April 07, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Two women workers were found bludgeoned to death near Tavargera Cross on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as 51-year-old Sharanamma, a resident of K.K Nagar, and 53-year-old Chandamma, a resident of Taj Sultanpur.

The women took a bus from Nehru Gunj but were found murdered near Tavargera Cross. It appears that unidentified men bludgeoned them to death. And, the reasons for the murder are yet to be ascertained.

The Sub-urban Police have registered a case. Investigation is on.