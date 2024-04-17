GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two women from twin cities clear UPSC exam

The results of the Civil Services exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission were announced on Tuesday

April 17, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Soubhagya Beelagimath, who secured the 101st rank in the UPSC examination, being felicitated by UAS Vice-Chancellor P.L. Patil and others in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Soubhagya Beelagimath, who secured the 101st rank in the UPSC examination, being felicitated by UAS Vice-Chancellor P.L. Patil and others in Dharwad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two young women from the twin cities of Hubballi Dharwad have made their city proud by clearing the civil services examination conducted by UPSC, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

While Soubhagya Beelagimath, who has completed B.Sc (Agri) from UAS, Dharwad, has bagged the 101st rank, Krupa Jain of Hubballi, an engineering graduate, has cleared the examination with a ranking of 440.

Soubhagya Beelagimath, a native of Davangere, has made Dharwad her home. Her mentor, Professor Ashwini of the Department of Food Micro Biology at UAS, Dharwad, guided her to pursue her dream of cracking the Civil Services exam after her graduation. Soubhagya Beelagimath has succeeded in her second attempt.

Soubhagya Beelagimath’s father, Sharanayyaswamy, a native of Koppal, runs a nursery at Shamanur in Davangere district, while her mother, Sharanamma, is a home-maker.

Her elder brother, Renuka Prasad, is an audiologist at KIMS in Hubballi.

Soubhagya Beelagimath, who did not go for any coaching to prepare for the examination, owes her success to her mentor Prof. Ashwini, who has also mentored another student to become an IPS officer. Prof. Ashwini herself cleared the Indian Revenue Service exam in 2019 but chose to continue in her teaching profession.

Vice-Chancellor of UAS Dharwad P.L. Patil and others felicitated Soubhagya Beelagimath for her achievement in Dharwad on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Davangere Venkatesh M.V. and others felicitated her in Davangere on Wednesday.

Krupa Jain of Hubballi has secured the 440th rank in the UPSC examination.

Krupa Jain of Hubballi has secured the 440th rank in the UPSC examination. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Third attempt

Krupa Jain, daughter of trader Abhay Parlecha and home-maker Indira, has cleared the Civil Services examination in her third attempt.

Krupa Jai, who completed her engineering in computer science from RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru, qualified for Indian Railway Management Service in her second attempt.

After engineering, Krupa Jain worked for a company but later shifted to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC examination. She studied on her own without any coaching. She said that she wants to serve society by becoming a civil servant and that’s why prepared hard for the Civil Services examination. Various organisations felicitated her in Hubballi.

