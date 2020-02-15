Two women arrested in Bidar sedition case released from jail

Nazbunnisa and Fareeda Begum, who were arrested on January 30 on sedition charges, were released from Bidar district prison on Saturday evening after they fulfilled bail conditions and other formalities. Hundreds of activists and members of the Shaheen School management received and welcomed them as they came out of the jail.

The school management people whisked the two women away to avoid their interaction with media representatives and activists.

Ms. Nazbunnisa has been accused of sedition as her 11-year old daughter had, in a play staged during the annual day celebration on January 21, delivered a dialogue which allegedly insulted the Prime Minister. Ms. Fareeda Begum, headmistress of Shaheen School, was arrested for allowing the performance of the controversial play.

A team of 11 lawyers, led by senior counsel B.T. Venkatesh, had argued for the accused when the Principal District and Sessions Court heard their bail petitions on Tuesday. The court granted conditional bail to the two on Friday.