Karnataka

Two win it for the fifth time in a row

In a record, two gram panchayat members in Kalaburagi district have won the elections for the fifth time in a row.

Pavankumar Valkeri of Sitnoor village in Nandikur Gram Panchayat has won the election for the fifth time since 2000. Mr. Valkeri was elected unanimously in the last four terms and this time, he won it with a thick margin.

Subhash Chandra M. Yamer of Ingalgi Gram Panchayat in Chittapur taluk also won the gram panchayat elections for a record fifth time in a row. This time, he won it with a margin of 150 votes.

