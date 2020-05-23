Karnataka

Two villages declared containment zones

R. Venkatesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, has said that after 39 fresh cases were reported in the district, it was decided to take all preventive measures.

As a result, Maliyabad village in Raichur taluk, where a two-year-old baby tested positive although she does not have any travel history, has been declared as a containment zone preventing any person from entering or existing the area.

He was addressing at a press conference here on Saturday.

Mr. Kumar said that the district has reached up to 65 cases, including 39 (plus one which was reported in the evening bulletin) and therefore, people should cooperate with the administration by maintaining social distance and following the guidelines issued.

He said that Singanodi village was also declared as containment zone after P-1837, a 42-year-old male, visited the village.

Woman from A.P.

In another incident, a 52-year-old woman from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, had visited Idapanur village. Therefore, samples of the woman were collected and sent for examination, he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 9:41:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/two-villages-declared-containment-zones/article31660017.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY