Two trains delayed due to damage caused to tracks at Bhadravathi

April 18, 2024 09:44 am | Updated 10:17 am IST - Shivamogga:

Hundreds of train passengers were stranded for nearly a couple of hours in Shivamogga and Bhadravathi early on Thursday, April 18, 2024 as two trains were stopped following a minor accident near the railway underpass at Bhadravathi.

A truck passing through the railway underpass hit the safety guard and ran away, causing damage to the tracks around 4.15 a.m. As a result, the Janshatabdi Express (12090) and Mysuru–Talaguppa Express (16227) trains were delayed.

The staff restored the track to ensure the smooth movement of the trains. The Janshatabdi Express, which was scheduled to leave Shivamogga station by 5.15 a.m., started at 6.48 a.m., instead.

Similarly, the Mysuru-Talaguppa Express was stuck at Bhadravathi for nearly two hours. The train that arrived at Bhadravathi station by 4.30 a.m. could depart for Shivamogga only at 6.12 a.m. As per the schedule, the train was to reach Shivamogga Town by 5.05 a.m., but it finally reached the city by 07.06 a.m.

The Shivamogga Railway Police told The Hindu that the track was down after the truck hit the safety guard. The trains were delayed as the restoration was going on. The work completed by 6 a.m., an official said.