Two-timer is Mayor, first-timer Deputy Mayor

Iresh Anchatageri, who was elected as the 21st Mayor of Hubballi-Dharwad on Saturday, is a two-time Councillor from ward No. 3 of Dharwad and has been actively involved in politics for over two-and-a-half decades and is considered a close aide of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Mr. Anchatageri, 51, was first elected to the municipal corporation in 2001. He has been actively serving the party holding various positions. He has so far served as secretary of the city youth wing, secretary, and general secretary of the Dharwad unit.

Mr. Anchatageri, who is a small-scale industrialist, is also serving as preident of Karnataka Pranta of Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha. He holds a graduate degree in political science from the Karnataka State Open University.

Uma Mukund, who was elected as the Deputy Mayor, is a first-time councillor from ward no. 44 of Hubballi and is considered a close aide of Mr. Joshi and the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar. Mr. Shettar’s residence is in ward 44.

Speaking to presspersons after the election, both of them promised to take the “municipal council to the doorstep of people”. With their election, the twin cities have a Mayor and a Deputy Mayor after almost three years.