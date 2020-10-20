Karnataka

Two shepherds, 20 sheep killed in lightning strike

Two shepherds died after they were struck by lightning in Chikka Ulligeri village near Saundatti in Belagavi district on Tuesday.

The two were identified as Bhagavva Kadakol (50) and Yallamma Inchal (35). They died on the spot.

Another shepherd, Renavva Appanna, who suffered burns in the incident, is admitted to a local hospital.

They had gone to a field near the Naviluteertha dam to graze sheep. They were standing under a tree when they were struck by lightning, the police said. As many as 20 sheep too died in the incident, the police said.

