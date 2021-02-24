Two quarry owners held; 2 police inspectors suspended

Prime accused, who is a BJP leader, yet to be arrested.

The police on Wednesday arrested two key owners of the quarry and crusher unit following the death of six employees in an accidental blast on Tuesday while they were trying to dispose of illegally procured explosives in Karnataka’s Chickballapur district.

The arrested have been identified as Venkatashiva Reddy and Raghavendra Reddy, brothers hailing from Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh. With these, the total number of arrests have gone up to five. The Gudibande police had arrested driver Riyaz, the sole survivor of the accident, supervisor Praveen, and another partner Madhusudhan Reddy on Tuesday. However, G.S. Nagaraja, a BJP leader from Gudibande and a partner in the quarry and crusher unit, listed as the prime accused in the FIR, is yet to be arrested.

M. Chandrashekhar, Inspector-General of Police, Central Range, has suspended Gudibande sub-inspector Gopala Reddy and circle inspector M.N. Manjunath on charge of dereliction of duty. The Gudibande police had raided the quarry and crusher unit on February 7 and shut it down after they recovered illegally stored explosives. However, the police failed to do a thorough follow-up,, Mr. Chandrashekhar reasoned in the suspension order.