Two police personnel suspended for ‘not stopping Bommai’s car’ for checks

Two police personnel deputed at a byelection surveillance post have been suspended on the charge of “not stopping Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s car” recently.

This has raised the eyebrows of department personnel.

On November 20, the Minister’s official vehicle, in which he was travelling to Mysuru from Bengaluru, did not stop for checks at surveillance posts at Nidaghatta, near Maddur, and at Hanakere on the Bengaluru–Mysuru highway .

The district Election Commission has taken up a suo motu case to probe the incident, while the Congress has approached the State Election Commission seeking action against the Minister for “violating the model code of conduct” that is in force for the byelection in K.R. Pet Assembly segment.

Mandya district Superintendent of Police K. Parashuram has suspended Gowramma, head constable, and Srinivas, constable, for not stopping the Minister’s car and checking it, sources in the department said.

The suspension of the two police personnel in this case, instead of taking action on the driver, has left the department personnel surprised, a police officer said.