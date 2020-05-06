Two patients critical in Dakshina Kannada

A man aged 51 from Boloor in the city tested positive in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday. He is a primary contact of P-536, a 58-year-old woman from Boloor who had been discharged from a private hospital at Padil sometime ago.

A health bulletin issued by Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh said that the condition of P-536 is critical.

The condition of an 80-year-old woman, P-507, from Kulashekara in the city, is also critical. She is also having issues of high blood pressure and paralysis.

The condition of the remaining eight positive patients at the designated hospital is satisfactory, the release said.

While 28 persons continued to be under quarantine at the National Institute of Technology- Karnataka, Surathkal, five from there were sent to be in home quarantine on Tuesday. In addition, 40 have been quarantined at the ESI Hospital. Reports of 168 samples are awaited.