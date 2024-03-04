GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two more die due to KFD, total deaths increases to eight

March 04, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Two more people died due to Kyasanur Forest Disease on Monday, increasing the total deaths to eight in the state since January 1.

One each in Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru died due to the viral infection, according to the bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

A 71-year-old person from Melpal in N.R. Pura taluk had been under treatment in Manipal. He died on Monday. Besides that, two more people from Chikkamagaluru were found to have contracted the virus. The total number of cases reported in Chikkamagaluru increased to 53. Among them, three died so far, 36 recovered, and 14 are under treatment.

Uttara Kannada has reported 50 cases of KFD so far. Among them, four died, 38 recovered, and eight are under treatment. In Shivamogga, so far, 43 cases have been reported. Of them, 40 have recovered, one has died, and two are under treatment.

The KFD spreads through tick bites. Those who develop symptoms like high fever, redness in the eyes, and body pain have been advised to consult doctors.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.