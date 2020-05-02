Karnataka

Two more deaths in Karnataka

COVID-19 toll touches 25; Positive cases rise to 601

Two COVID-19 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the total to 25, even as the number of positive cases crossed 600. Twelve new cases were reported in the State on Saturday, adding up to 601 in all so far.

Both the patients who passed away had co-morbidities. A 63-year-old man, who was a resident of Bengaluru, had a history of diabetes, hypertension, hypothyroidism, renal failure, and multiple myeloma. An 82-year-old patient from Bidar, who died on April 28, was confirmed as COVID-19 positive on Saturday.

Among the 12 new cases reported in the State, four were from Bengaluru Urban, two each from Tumakuru and Vijayapura. One case each has been reported from Bidar, Chickballapur, Belagavi, and Bagalkot. While one patient is found to have Severe Acute Respiratory Infection, all others were contacts of positive patients.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that the number of positive cases reported since 26 April stood at 101, while the number of discharged during the same duration is 113. “So, on an average, the number of those discharged is 16 per day while the number of new cases reported is 14 per day,” he said. According to a media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, 45 per cent of the 601 patients tested positive in Karnataka have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

