Two killed in road accident
Two youth, both aged 22, from Sulebavi village died in a road accident near Pant Balekundri village in Belagavi district on Sunday.
Somayya Prabhu Khuvashi and Vithal Dhavali, both friends, died when their motorbike collided with a tipper on the Belagavi-Bagalkot highway.
Vithal Dhavali died on the spot, while Somayya Khuvashi died in hospital.
A case has been registered.
