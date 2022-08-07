Two killed in road accident

Two youth, both aged 22, from Sulebavi village died in a road accident near Pant Balekundri village in Belagavi district on Sunday.

Somayya Prabhu Khuvashi and Vithal Dhavali, both friends, died when their motorbike collided with a tipper on the Belagavi-Bagalkot highway.

Vithal Dhavali died on the spot, while Somayya Khuvashi died in hospital.

A case has been registered.