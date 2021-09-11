Karnataka

Two killed in accident

Two people including a one-and-a-half-year-old girl died when a car was hit by a truck near Nilavagilu in Arkalgud on Thursday evening. They have been identified as Shankar, 23, and his relative Chinmayi, daughter of Madhu Kumar of Unnenahalli in Holenarsipur taluk.

Madhu Kumar, his wife Chaitra, daughter Chinmayi and relative Shankar were on the way to Naralapura in Periyapatna taluk to take part in the Gowri festival, when their car was hit by a truck. Madhu Kumar and Chaitra suffered injuries in the incident. Konanur police have registered a case.


