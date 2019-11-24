Two killed as car rams into lorry in Chitradurga district

Two persons were killed after their car rammed into a moving lorry near Hiriyuru in Chitradurga district on Sunday.
The police gave the names of the deceased as Sohrab, 28, and Ishan, 21, of Bengaluru. They were going to Goa from Bengaluru.
Sohrab was driving the car and was killed on the spot after their car rammed into a moving lorry near Adivala on NH4 near Hiriyuru around 7 a.m. Ishan who serious injuries was shifted to Hiriyuru taluk government hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
Police suspect that poor visibility due to heavy fog might be reason for the accident.
Hiriyuru police have registered a case.
