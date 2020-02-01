Two jailed for theft from Kavimane museum

The Senior Civil Judge of the JMFC Court in Tirthahalli has sentenced two persons to two years imprisonment in connection with the theft of the Padma Vibhushan conferred on poet laureate Kuvempu from the Kavimane museum in Kuppalli.

The Padma Vibhushan award, two metal badges issued by the University of Mysore that were displayed at the museum, and ₹1,000 cash were stolen on November 23, 2015. Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Pratishthana, that manages the museum, subsequently lodged a complaint with the Tirthahalli police.

Based on footage of the burglary captured on surveillance cameras installed at the museum, the police had arrested three people — Revanasiddappa, Anjanappa and Prakash. While Revanasiddappa stole valuables from the museum, Anjanappa, who was serving as a guard there, helped him execute the crime. Prakash was accused of purchasing the stolen property.

Revanasiddappa, the first accused, died during the trial. After the hearing, the court held Anjanappa and Prakash guilty and awarded them two years imprisonment. They are also to pay fines of ₹5,000 each.