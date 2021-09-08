Two held for cheating farmers

Kadur Police have arrested two people on charges of cheating many farmers after collecting money from them, assuring them transformers for their irrigation pumpsets under the Raitha Mitra scheme.

The accused had collected ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 each from many farmers, by making them fill up fake forms seeking transformers. The farmers were given fake challans as well. The incident came to light when the farmers, who had paid the amount, reached the MESCOM office in Kadur and enquired about the transformers. The arrested had collected nearly ₹2 lakh.

Based on the complaint registered by the farmers on September 4, the police arrested two people and recovered laptops, pen drives, mobile phones and fake challans from them.

Chikkamagaluru SP Akshay M. Hakay said those cheated using the government’s scheme could contact Kadur police with relevant documents.